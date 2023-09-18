England rugby star Joe Marler mocks Man United by saying he was ‘inspired’ by Brighton’s 3-1 win at Old Trafford after his header allowed Courtney Lawes to score a try in their World Cup win over Japan

<!–

Joe Marler was quick to dig in the boot after Manchester United suffered a bruising defeat to Brighton at the weekend.

The striker attracted attention after his bizarre intervention led to England’s second try in their 34-12 win over Japan.

Steve Borthwick’s side had looked far from fluent in the match, but eventually won after scoring four tries in front of an organized Japanese defense in Nice on Sunday.

As England pushed for a score at 13-12, flyhalf George Ford fired a pass at Will Stuart, only for it to pass through his hands and into Marler’s head, unintentionally setting up captain Courtney Lawes behind the defense to score.

Marler himself was quick to post a tongue-in-cheek TikTok comparing his heading exploits to Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous header, and in his post-match talk he claimed to take inspiration from Brighton.

Joe Marler has joked that he took inspiration from Brighton’s 3-1 win over Manchester United for his own header.

The Seagulls claimed a memorable victory at Old Trafford to make it four league wins in a row against Erik ten Hag and Co.

The ball crashed over his head and allowed Courtney Lawes behind to get under the posts.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s win over Japan which put England top of Pool C, Marler joked he was preparing for heads before the match.

“I was training with Dan Cole and Jamie George during our activation at the hotel, we were doing a bit of that (mimes of heading the ball), which got us excited,” the 33-year-old said.

“I’m taking huge inspiration from Roberto De Zerbi’s mighty Seagulls who did a demolition job on United yesterday. I’m just taking inspiration from them and helping the boys score.

And Brighton were quick to respond on X, formerly known as Twitter, joking that there could be a place in the starting XI for the prop if he was interested in a switch cross code.

“Great victory last night, good luck for the rest of the tournament! Call us when it’s over, we’ll need you for set pieces,” the Seagulls administrator joked.

Teammate and stand-in captain Lawes, who benefited from the bizarre deflection, jokingly praised Marler’s effort, adding: “It was a decent header from Joe Marler. Sometimes luck turns in your favor, so I’ll take it .

Marler is from Eastbourne, around 20 miles on the south coast from the Seagulls’ home.

England would go on to score two more tries while securing their all-important bonus point in victory.

Brighton’s win over United saw boos ring out following Ten Hag’s decision to withdraw Rasmus Hojlund as the Red Devils endure a shaky start to 2023-24.

England star Marler compared himself to Cristiano Ronaldo in hilarious TikTok posted after Japan win

After Lewis Ludlam was the first to cross for Steve Borthwick’s side, Lawes spread under the posts to give England a converted score for the first time in the match.

Freddie Steward then latched onto a well-timed cross kick from Ford for the third, landing nimbly after claiming the ball high.

Joe Marchant then secured the extra point with the last action of the game, the outside center diving towards the line.

As for Marler’s beloved Seagulls, it was Danny Welbeck, Pascal Gross and Joao Pedro who scored the most important goals, with Hannibal Mejbri’s 73rd-minute strike providing little consolation for struggling Ten Hag.