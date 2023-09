NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday welcomed at his ministry office, Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Belbagi Rachid.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly touched onnbsp;the bilateral relations between the two countries and the means to develop them.nbsp;



