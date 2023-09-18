Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Makary meets Moroccan Ambassador

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, welcomed at his ministry office Morocco#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Mhammed Grine, whom he met at his ministry office on Monday.

    quot;The meeting with the Information Minister comes within the framework of the periodic meetings we hold with the different Lebanese officials in order to exchange viewpoints on the Lebanese-Moroccan relations in general, and the means to improve them in the media field in particular,quot; said the diplomat following the meeting.

    By

