Woman turned away from AFLW match after wearing Voice referendum t-shirt as security tell her to ‘go to Big W’ to buy another top that isn’t ‘political’

Woman turned away from AFLW match for supporting vote Voice

Elise Read was asked to replace her “political” shirt on Sunday

But Gill McLachlan insists the decision was incorrect

A woman has been turned away from an AFLW match after wearing a t-shirt in support of an Indigenous voice in Parliament.

Elise Read, 32, from Brisbane, was told by a security guard she could not wear a “political” shirt at Brighton Homes Arena on Sunday afternoon for the Lions’ match against the Swans.

She wore a shirt that read: “History Calls.”

Read told ABC News that she was told upon entering the arena that “political” shirts were prohibited and that she would have to purchase a replacement top from a nearby store.

“He told me I could go to a nearby Big W to buy another shirt,” she said.

The Queenslander returned to her car, turned her shirt inside out and tried to re-enter, but was told by the same security official that she was not allowed to bring the item of clothing into the venue.

Friends eventually brought a change of shirt and she was allowed into the arena.

“I asked the security guard on the way how many people had been turned away, and he said a few people weren’t allowed in because of their shirts,” Read revealed, adding that he s It was a politics of the place.

“A few of the other workers seemed perplexed, as did many people entering the field at the same time,” she said.

According to ABC News, there was no signage at the entrance to the stadium indicating that “political” clothing was prohibited.

However, AFL chief Gillon McLachlan said the security guard was wrong to prevent the fan from entering.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan says security was wrong to turn her away

“This should not have happened,” Mr McLachlan said. The Brisbane Lions are also aware of the incident.

The AFL’s entry and ticket conditions state fans cannot “wear or display any commercial, political, religious or offensive signs or logos of any kind”.

The AFL has publicly supported a Voice to Parliament, as has the Brisbane Lions board.