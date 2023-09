NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, Georges Boujikian, on Monday congratulated the Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon, Waleed Bukhari, on kSArsquo;s National Day, wishing the Kingdom, its leadership and people, further success and prosperity.nbsp;

During his visit, Minister Boujikiannbsp;discussed with Ambassador Bukhari the political, economic and industrial developments.nbsp;

