NNA – A Qatari plane is waiting in Iran to carry US citizens who have been detained there, as part of a prisoner swap, a source briefed on details of the matter told AFP on Monday.

ldquo;A Qatari jet is on standby in Iran to bring the five US citizens and two relatives to Doha,rdquo; the informed source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. mdash; AFPnbsp;

