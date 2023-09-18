President of Arab Parliament attends celebration of 74th Anniversary of National Day of People’s Republic of China

NNA -nbsp;The President of the Arab Parliament H.E. Mr. Adel bin AbdulRahman AlAsoomi, participated in the ceremony held by the Embassy of the Peoplersquo;s Republic of China in Cairo on the occasion of the 74th Anniversary of the National Day of the Peoplersquo;s Republic of China, in response to the invitation extended by H.E. Chinese Ambassador in Cairo to participate in this event.

This participation comes in light of the privileged and growing relations that Arab-Chinese relations have reached, and the links between the Arab Parliament and the Parliament of the People#39;s Republic of China, notably after the visit of the President of the Arab Parliament and his accompanying delegation to the capital Beijing, last month, during which he met with a number of senior officials.

The ceremony was attended by several Ministers, Members of the Arab Parliament and Ambassadors, along with prominent figures, members of the Chinese community in Egypt and its representatives at the Embassyrsquo;s Headquarters.

