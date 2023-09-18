Prime Day 2: Amazon announce Prime Big Deal Days dates in October

Amazon

We knew it was coming in October, but Amazon has officially announced its Prime Big Deal Days event for October 11 and 12. The big sale will include a multitude of discounts similar to the best Prime Day deals and will be an international affair taking place in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and more.

What is the Prime Big Deal Days event?

Prime Big Deal Days is the October event’s second rebranding. In October 2020, Summer’s Prime Day was delayed to October due to the pandemic. And while it returned to its summer slot the year after, in 2022, an October sale returned, following the summer’s Prime Day and was called Prime Early Access Sale, which didn’t exactly roll off the keyboard or stick in the memory. Despite ‘Prime Day 2’ being right there, Amazon has this time gone for ‘Prime Big Deal Days,’ but it is, for all intents and purposes, a second bite at Prime Day.

As ever, Amazon devices will be front and center, so whatever you do, don’t buy one of those tempting best Kindles, Echo speakers, or Fire TV Sticks before then, as we expect the year-low prices from the summer to return and arguably be a touch cheaper than they’ll be on Black Friday. Amazon is set to announce a bunch of new devices this week, so we might see older models get some super clearance deals to make way for the new lines. It wouldn’t be unheard of for the brand-new items to get a sly discount, too.

Other brands will indeed join in on the deals bonanza, but there’s no word this early on who just yet. If we look back to the summer event, we saw strong deals across TVs, laptops, fashion, pets, gaming, home, kitchen, garden, and more. We’ll be busy rounding up the best offers throughout the 48-hour event. We’re already looking at what deals are available today on our Prime Day pets deals and Prime Day headphone deals guides.

If you want a peek into what deals we saw in some other categories during the Prime Day event in July (fingers crossed they make a comeback), check out what we found for Prime Day gaming deals, Prime Day beauty deals, and Prime Day furniture deals.

Do I need a Prime membership for the sale?

Yes, just like the summer Prime Day event, these deals will be exclusively for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member, you can sign up for a month and cancel before that month expires. Better yet, new members can enjoy a 30-day free trial and free access to the sale. With the Black Friday holiday shopping season almost upon us, you might want to keep your membership up a bit longer to get the delivery benefits. Plus, there’s plenty to watch on Prime Video, including Thursday Night Football live streams.

Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Are there any early offers?

There are a few neat ways to bag some store credit or discounts that could be worth your time, and we expect more of these incentives to pop up the closer we get to the sale. Prime members can get $15 Amazon.com credit when downloading the Amazon Photos app and uploading an image. This offer is available now and expires on October 7.

Another Prime benefit is a year of Grubhub+ access for free (usually $9.99 a month). Better yet, takeout fans, save $5 on a $25+ Grubhub order with the code PRIME5.

Amazon Music Unlimited is always on offer around Prime events, and you can currently get four months of the service for free with Prime. At $9.99 a month usually, that’s a significant saving. You could pause your existing Apple Music/Spotify Premium subscriptions to see how the service stacks up. And even if you ultimately prefer those other services or have just built up too big a playlist library to walk away from (yep, same), it’s an excellent opportunity to save up to $44 on those streaming services while they’re paused.

Plenty of other deals at Amazon are running right now that aren’t Prime exclusives. But come October 11, you’ll want to get signed up to enjoy the sale. Or check out the Prime Big Deal Days homepage for more information on the upcoming event.

And if you’re considering your options for other shopping delivery services, take a look at our guide to Amazon Prime vs. Walmart Plus.

