Kate Middleton in fits of giggles as she tries on a lifejacket at Royal Navy base in Somerset

The Princess of Wales rocked business chic as she arrived at a naval base in Somerset this morning/afternoon – before bursting into laughter while trying on a life jacket during an exercise.

Kate, 41, donned a £549 black blazer from Holland Cooper that she has worn before, with gold buttons, teamed with trousers and £650 black pumps with a chunky heel from Gianvito Rossi during her visit at the Royal Navy Air Station in Yeovilton.

The Princess, who has been Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm since last month, styled her long, thick brunette locks in bouncy, blow-dried waves, with her new 70s-style bangs perfectly framing her face. Showcasing her natural beauty, the mother of three kept her makeup simple with a touch of blush, a nude lip and a bronze eye.

During a visit to an aircraft hangar, the mother-of-three burst out laughing as she tried on an emergency life jacket and inflated it while wearing it around her neck. Elsewhere during her visit, she spoke with staff at the air traffic control tower.

The Princess of Wales, 41, looked ready for business as she arrived at RNAS Yeovilton this morning in a black blazer and trousers.

Pictured trying on a discreet camouflage life jacket, the princess was beaming but seemed a little worried as she prepared to inflate the device.

As she pulled on the seesaw, she closed her eyes and grimaced as the device inflated quickly and forcefully, as if in an emergency situation.

Looking a little taken aback by the rapid inflation, Princess Kate burst out laughing, before staff helped her remove the life jacket.

Upon her arrival at the naval base, the Princess was pictured shaking hands with members of staff in the tower, where staff work hard to ensure the safe operation of RNAS Yeovilton.

The mother of three wore her thick brunette locks and bouncy curls

Kate spoke with staff in the hangar and learned how they ensure the operation of the naval base is safe and smooth.

Mother-of-three Princess Kate donned navy heels to match her elegant outfit, layering the blazer over a white top.

After a morning of gloomy weather, the sun rose for the Princess, who is Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

There, she had the chance to communicate with crew members aboard an in-flight Wildcat flight.

She was then shown around the hangar where she met staff to discuss the various operations that take place within the Fleet Air Arm.

Last month, the King appointed Princess Kate as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, a position previously held by Prince Andrew.

Her solo visit comes as her husband, Prince William, prepares to fly to New York later this afternoon where he has a busy week of engagements as part of New York Climate Week, ahead of the events surrounding this year’s Earthshot Prize.

After landing at Newark Airport this evening, the Prince of Wales, 41, will visit the Billion Oyster Project, which is leading an initiative to restore oyster reefs in New York Harbor.

The project collaborates with local schools and invites students to solve challenges faced in the battle for climate conservation.

After this visit, the Prince will go to the United Nations General Assembly where he will meet António Guterres, the Secretary General of the UN.

Tomorrow, William will attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit ahead of this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, which takes place in November.