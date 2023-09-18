Pictured: British couple killed when they fell off their motorbike during rain storm in Spain and cars behind them were unable to brake in time

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tributes have been paid to a British couple who died in a “freak” accident in northern Spain after falling from their motorcycle because the cars behind them failed to stop.

Kieron Haines, 68, and his wife Sharron, 65, died after getting off their bike on a motorway during heavy rain.

Both were hit by vehicles following them, which were unable to stop in time after they were thrown onto the track on Monday last week.

Friends spoke of their sadness overnight after being contacted by relatives of the couple, from Norwich in Norfolk, about the devastating news.

As well as a shared passion for motorbikes which had taken them on several European tours, they also had a plot of land and Kieron was a keen hobby beekeeper.

Kieron Haines (left), 68, and his wife Sharron died after getting off their bike on a motorway during heavy rain.

Tributes have been paid to British couple Kieron (right) and Sharron Haines (left), who died in a “freak” accident in northern Spain last week.

The accident occurred last week on the A-8 highway, near the tourist town of Llanes (file image), an hour’s drive east of the city of Oviedo, in northern Spain.

The fatal accident occurred last Monday around 5:30 p.m. on the A-8 highway, near the tourist town of Llanes, an hour’s drive east of the city of Oviedo, in northern Spain.

Shelagh Gurney, Norfolk county councilor for Hellesdon, near Norwich, where Kieron and his wife lived, said in a message to the local allotment holders’ association over the weekend: “It is with great sadness and chagrin that I have to inform you that My dear friend and colleague Kieron Haines and his dear wife and old school friend Sharron lost their lives in a freak motorcycle accident while on tour with the motorcycle club they belong to in northern Spain.

She said she had been contacted by her son Ben, one of the couple’s two children, adding: “I’m devastated to say the least and I know you all will know them both because they were on assignment.” Rest in peace my dear beekeeper friend and his wife.

Construction worker David Rowe responded: “That’s very sad.” He was a lovely guy, he always had time to chat and they were both very nice people.’

Shirley King, another orchard grower, wrote: “We are very shocked and saddened by the news.

“We will miss him very much because he was a great neighbor.”

Another acquaintance added: ‘Kieron was a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Friends of Kieron and Sharron Haines (pictured) spoke of their sadness overnight after being contacted by relatives of the couple, from Norwich in Norfolk.

As well as a shared passion for motorbikes that had taken them on several European tours, Kieron and Sharron also kept a plot of land.

Kieron and Sharron were hit by following vehicles and were unable to stop in time after they were thrown to the tarmac after falling off their motorcycle on Monday last week.

Well-travelled Kieron and Sharron featured prominently on a ‘Leaders Board’ of tours organized by a Surrey-based motorcycle tour company.

It was not immediately clear this morning whether the pair were traveling with the company or with an East Anglia club to which they are believed to belong.

Their son Ben, in a touching tribute to his parents earlier this year to mark their 30th wedding anniversary, wrote on Facebook: “Happy anniversary to a beautiful mother and incredible father.

‘They both constantly inspire me to be the best person I can be. I hope you have a great day.’

Her friend Teresa Beach responded at the time: “Happy anniversary to two of the nicest people I know.”

A spokesperson for the Civil Guard confirmed following last week’s tragic accident: ‘Two British citizens have died in an accident on the A8 motorway in the municipality of Blanes, near the Balmori exit.

“They were a couple aged 68 and 65. They were heading west towards Oviedo, the capital of the province, when the motorcycle they were traveling on overturned for reasons that are still being investigated.”

Kieron and Sharron, who are well travelled, featured prominently on a ‘Leaders Board’ of tours organized by a Surrey-based motorcycle tour company.

Kieron and Sharron, who have traveled extensively, appear together in holiday photos. Friends have now paid tribute to the couple.

The accident caused the temporary closure of part of the highway.

Local reports at the time said the accident occurred while it was raining heavily in the area.

A Civil Guard report on the incident has not been made public and has been handed over to a local investigating judge.

The results of the autopsy have also not been made public, as is customary in Spain.