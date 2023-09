NNA – Vice Head of the Higher Islamic Shia Council, Sheikh Ali Khatib, on Monday received at the Councilrsquo;s headquarters, Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mujtaba Amani, and Embassy Political Advisor.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the current developments in Lebanon and the region.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

nbsp;