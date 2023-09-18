American University of Beirut Medical Center signs an agreement with Al Assima Hospital in Kuwait

NNA – The American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC) is pleased to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with Al Assima Hospital in Kuwait City, Kuwait. In collaboration with Al Assima Hospital, AUBMC is taking significant steps to extend its pioneering healthcare services not only within Lebanon but also throughout the broader Middle Eastern region. This timely agreement goes beyond mere collaboration; it represents a new chapter in AUBMC#39;s journey of healthcare innovation and delivery to serve the peoples of the region. This collaboration will therefore set new benchmarks for quality healthcare delivery in the region.nbsp;

Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, American University of Beirut (AUB) president, commented, ldquo;This agreement marks a milestone for AUBMC as it once again opens the door for a major referral pathway for patients from Kuwait to AUBMC. It demonstrates our unwavering commitment to advancing the standards of healthcare not only in Lebanon but across the Middle East.rdquo;nbsp;

Mr. Bashar Ali Alasad, vice chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Alliance Medical Company and Al Assima Hospital, Kuwait, said, ldquo;Together, we recognize the pressing need to expand and develop our medical services with the best possible partner. AUB has a long history of excellence in healthcare education, research, and clinical practice. This expertise is one of the valuable assets that can be used to achieve our goals and our vision.rdquo;

Dr. Souha Kanj Sharara, associate vice president for global affairs at AUBMC, added, ldquo;AUBMC and Al Assima have converged on a shared vision to redefine healthcare in the Arab region, setting the standards for excellence and innovation.rdquo;

AUBMC#39;s collaboration with Al Assima Hospital signifies the medical centerrsquo;s dedication to improving healthcare standards within Lebanon and the region and reflects its vision of fostering excellence throughout the regional healthcare ecosystem.nbsp;

As they have for decades, Lebanese and Arab citizens continue to place their trust in AUBMC for the highest quality medical services. This further reinforces AUBMCrsquo;s responsibility to pioneer improvements in healthcare, positioning it as the reference point for patient-centric, quality healthcare services in the region, boldly leading that others may follow.

