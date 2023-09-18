Hamieh discusses joint projects and cooperation with World Bank delegation

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Monday held a meeting with a World Bank delegation, headed by Director of the World Bank Group in the Middle East and Africa, Jean-Christophe Carret, during which they held a tour drsquo;horizon on the various developments at the local and international levels.

Discussions also touched on a number of projects that the Ministry has worked on with the World Bank, and on opening horizons for continued cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank on new projects.

