Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Hamieh discusses joint projects and cooperation with World Bank delegation

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Dr. Ali Hamieh, on Monday held a meeting with a World Bank delegation, headed by Director of the World Bank Group in the Middle East and Africa, Jean-Christophe Carret, during which they held a tour drsquo;horizon on the various developments at the local and international levels.

    Discussions also touched on a number of projects that the Ministry has worked on with the World Bank, and on opening horizons for continued cooperation between the Ministry and the World Bank on new projects.

    L.Y

