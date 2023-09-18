Kristen Bell warned her co-star Russell Brand not to ‘try anything’ with her on the set of Forgetting Sarah Marshall in 2008

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kristen Bell says she warned her co-star Russell Brand not to mess with me on the set of Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The actress, 43, starred as Sarah Marshall in the 2008 comedy film, while Russell, 48, played her boyfriend Aldous Snow.

The comedian has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women during the height of his fame, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The explosive allegations are said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013, while Russell was a presenter for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4. He has denied the claims.

At the press conference for the film, which also stars Mila Kunis and Jason Segel, Kirsten said in 2008: “He wasn’t trying to mess with me or get in my pants. He knew I was going to cut his n**s off.”

In another interview, she said she had “intimidated” Russell from the start and threatened him not to try anything.

She said: ‘I made it very clear from the start that I would kick his ass if he tried anything. So he was intimidated.”

However, Kristen later admitted that she “loved” working with Russell on the film.

She acknowledged, “I may be the only woman in the world who would shout that from the rooftops, but I did.”

Speaking about Kristen after Forgetting Sarah Marshall came out, Russell said she would be “the perfect partner” for him.

He said: ‘Of course Kristen would be the perfect woman for me. And I still am the perfect man.’

The Times and Sunday Times claim that ‘several women’ made secret allegations about Brand’s behavior in the early 2000s, in the wake of their joint investigation with Channel 4 published on Saturday.

The latest allegations – which the newspaper says have not been investigated but are now being ‘rigorously monitored’ – follow accusations from four women, including one who claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship with him when she was 16. and still at school.

The BBC is also now facing ‘urgent questions’ after it was claimed that 48-year-old Brand used the car service provided by the company to pick up the girl from school.

It comes as both BBC and Channel 4 have launched internal investigations into separate allegations of predatory behavior by Brand towards staff and the public during his time in service.

Channel 4 has since removed all programs linked to Brand from its website, including episodes of The Great British Bake Off and Big Brother’s Big Mouth in which he appeared, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The actor appeared on the show to talk about his book Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, with Lorraine saying: ‘They make you work in a certain way. You’re on’

Netflix has since been urged to remove its comedy special, titled Re:Birth, from its streaming catalog.

The maverick actor and stand-up comedian has strongly denied all allegations and blamed the ‘mainstream media’ for the ‘litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks’.

BBC chiefs tried to investigate Brand last night after the comedian was accused of rape.

Their investigation was announced minutes before Scotland Yard stepped up the pressure by announcing that detectives would like to speak to the comedian’s alleged victims.

Brand, a former BBC and Channel 4 star, is facing startling claims from women of sexual violence, abuse and predatory behavior – including one who was a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

The BBC did not initially launch an investigation, but amid growing outrage it changed its position last night and a spokesperson said it was ‘urgently investigating the issues’.

In a statement, a BBC spokesperson said: ‘The documentary and associated reports contain serious allegations spanning a number of years.

‘Russell Brand worked on BBC radio programs between 2006 and 2008 and we are urgently investigating the issues raised.’

The broadcaster yesterday launched an internal investigation into what was known about Brand’s alleged conduct following claims that at least one senior executive was aware of complaints against the comedian and had apparently dismissed them.

Banijay UK, which produced Big Brother’s EForum and Big Brother’s Big Mouth in the early 2000s, revealed it had also launched “an urgent investigation” into the “very serious” allegations made by former staff who worked with Brand when he produced the programs between 2004 and 2004 presented. 2006.

The ex-staffers claim Brand made them “act like pimps” by finding out the number of women in the audience and passing them notes from the presenter.

Channel 4 has also said it is conducting its own internal investigation following allegations of predatory behavior against Brand.

The comedian released a video last week in which he refuted all the allegations against him. Pictured: Brand leaving the Troubadour Wembley Park theater after a performance on Saturday evening

They said: ‘We have asked the production company that produced the programs for Channel 4 to investigate these allegations and report their findings correctly and satisfactorily to us.

‘Channel 4 is also conducting its own internal investigation and we encourage anyone aware of such behavior to contact us directly.’

The statement added: ‘We will write to all our current suppliers to remind them of their responsibilities under our Code of Conduct, as we are committed to ensuring our sector has a safe, inclusive and professional working environment.’

The network also confirmed to The Telegraph that it has “removed all content featuring Russell Brand while we investigate the matter.”

MailOnline has approached the BBC, Channel 4 and Netflix for comment.