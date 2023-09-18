5,000 m in 14 minutes! Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay breaks 5,000m world record with a stunning five-second time in Oregon… almost 12 seconds faster than her previous record

Gudaf Tsegay broke the women’s 5,000m world record in Oregon on Sunday.

The Ethiopian beat her previous personal best in the race by almost 12 seconds.

This happened as Armand Duplantis also won a world record in the pole vault.

Gudaf Tsegay broke the women’s 5,000m world record at the Diamond League final on Sunday in Oregon, United States.

The 26-year-old won the race by recording a time of 14 minutes 00.21 seconds, five seconds faster than the previous record of 14 minutes 05.20 seconds, set by Kenyan star Faith Kipyegon in Paris earlier this summer .

Kipyegon’s compatriot Béatrice Chebet finished second in the race, with a time of 14 minutes 05.92 seconds, just short of the previous world record.

But it was the reigning 10,000m champion, Tsegay, who emerged victorious, setting a sustained pace throughout, notably reaching the world record three laps from the finish.

She would then move away from her immediate pursuer, Chebet, with Tsegay beating her previous personal best in the race by 12 seconds.

Shortly after his victory, another world record was broken, with Armand Duplantis winning the men’s pole vault title, clearing 5.62m and 5.82m before raising the bar a centimeter higher from his previous record at 6.23 m, and he was not wrong in surpassing the world record. brand.

It was the 23-year-old’s seventh world record in the last four years, with the Olympic champion notably winning his first title on the track in Eugene in July 2022.

Speaking after winning the event, the Swedish athlete said he would drink in the moment instead of thinking about his chances of winning at next year’s Paris Olympics.

“I’m not thinking too much about next year – I’m going to take this moment and enjoy it with my family tonight. Next year is next year,” he said.

Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain was second in the women’s 800m while Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won the 100 and 200m double.

Britain’s Zac Shaw also won a silver medal in the 100m para-athletics event on Sunday.