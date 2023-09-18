Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Berri meets newly appointed Bulgarian Ambassador, UN’s Wronecka, Sistani’s representative in Lebanon

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Iassen Tomov, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his new diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

    The visit was an occasion during which the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Bulgaria were presented.

    Speaker Berri also received at Ain El-Tineh, the United Nations#39; Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

    Among Speaker Berrirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Sayyed Ali al-Sistani#39;s representative in Lebanon, Hamed al-Khafaf.

