Berri meets newly appointed Bulgarian Ambassador, UN’s Wronecka, Sistani’s representative in Lebanon

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, the new Bulgarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Iassen Tomov, who came on a protocol visit upon assuming his new diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

The visit was an occasion during which the bilateral relations between Lebanon and Bulgaria were presented.

Speaker Berri also received at Ain El-Tineh, the United Nations#39; Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka.nbsp;

Among Speaker Berrirsquo;s itinerant visitors for today had been Sayyed Ali al-Sistani#39;s representative in Lebanon, Hamed al-Khafaf.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y