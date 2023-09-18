Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi inaugurates retirement home in Sydney

    Sep 18, 2023 , ,

    NNA ndash; A new retirement home by ldquo;Our Lady of Lebanon Churchrdquo; was inaugurated at Harris Park, Sydney, under the patronage of Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, with the participation of Bishop Antoine Charbel Tarabay of the Maronite Diocese in Australia.

    ldquo;The opening of this facility is an important achievement for the Maronite community and society in general. It brings joy to my heart to be a part of it,rdquo; Rahi said.

    quot;One of the fruits of this golden jubilee year for the Maronite community in Australia is the renewal of our commitment to our mission caring for the elderly and sharing with them the love of Christ in their golden years,rdquo; Rahi added.

