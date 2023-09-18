Culture Minister, Chilean Ambassador sign cooperation agreement

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Murtada, and Chilean Ambassador to Lebanon, Carlos Moran, on Monday signed at the National Library – Sanayeh a cooperation agreement in various cultural fields between Lebanon and Chile.

In this context, Minister Al-Murtada pointed out that ldquo;the relations that unite the two countries go back decades. This agreement comes to activate these relations at all levels.quot;

He added: quot;The most beautiful thing about this agreement is that it comes on the eve of Chile#39;s National Day.quot;

====================R.H.