Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Culture Minister, Chilean Ambassador sign cooperation agreement

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Al-Murtada, and Chilean Ambassador to Lebanon, Carlos Moran, on Monday signed at the National Library – Sanayeh a cooperation agreement in various cultural fields between Lebanon and Chile.

    In this context, Minister Al-Murtada pointed out that ldquo;the relations that unite the two countries go back decades. This agreement comes to activate these relations at all levels.quot;

    He added: quot;The most beautiful thing about this agreement is that it comes on the eve of Chile#39;s National Day.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ====================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

    Sep 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy