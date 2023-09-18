Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Bombshell Letter Found in Jail Cell of Kids' Author Who Allegedly Poisoned Hubby

    Bombshell Letter Found in Jail Cell of Kids’ Author Who Allegedly Poisoned Hubby

    Kouri Richins, the Utah mom accused of spiking her husband’s Moscow mule with a lethal dose of fentanyl and then writing a kids’ book about grief, appears to be in even more trouble.

    In a new court filing, prosecutors alleged that deputies in the Summit County jail searched Richins’ cell last week and found a six-page, handwritten letter for her mom that detailed a brazen plan to tamper with a witness in her case.

    The letter, allegedly found hidden inside a book, started with the words “Walk The Dog!!” But it then went on to discuss the evidence in her case at length, including testimony she wanted her brother, Ronald, to give that implied Richins’ husband was addicted to pain medication and likely killed himself.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

