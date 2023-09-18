U.S. Bank CD Rates: Earn up to 4.95% APY

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

U.S. Bank (Member FDIC) has four types of CDs: Standard, Special, Step Up, and Trade Up.

CD Special rates are very competitive, but the other CD types have below-average rates. If you’re looking for a CD term outside of what a CD Special offers, you’re probably better off finding the best CD rates at other banks.

Here’s what you should know about U.S. Bank CD rates before opening an account.

U.S. Bank CD Rates

Except for the Standard CD, which has a U.S. Bank Standard CD – Minimum Deposit minimum deposit, all U.S. Bank CDs require a U.S. Bank CD Special – Minimum Deposit deposit. The maximum deposit is always $250,000.

U.S. Bank Standard CD Rates

The U.S. Bank Standard CD – Product Name Only pays U.S. Bank Standard CD – APY APY (Annual Percentage Yield), and your rate stays the same regardless of your balance. There are 11 Standard CD terms, ranging from one month to five years. The longer terms pay higher rates.

U.S. Bank CD rates are often the same from branch to branch, but they occasionally vary by region. The rates below are for San Diego, California — a city with numerous U.S. Bank locations.

Standard CD TermAPY1 month0.05%2 months0.05%3 months0.05%6 months0.05%9 months0.05%12 months0.05%18 months0.05%24 months0.05%36 months0.10%48 months0.15%60 months0.25%

U.S. Bank CD Special Rates

The U.S. Bank CD Special – Product Name Only pays U.S. Bank CD Special – APY APY. Four term lengths are available: seven, 11, 15, and 19 months. The minimum deposit is U.S. Bank CD Special – Minimum Deposit, and the amount you deposit does not impact your rate.

Rates can vary by region, and these rates are for San Diego, California.

CD Special TermAPY7 months4.80%11 months4.95%15 months4.85%19 months4.85%

U.S. Bank Step Up CD Rates

The U.S. Bank Step Up CD – Product Name Only only offers one term length of 28 months. The rate increases every seven months, resulting in a U.S. Bank Step Up CD – APY APY. The rate increases are locked in once you open the account and do not change throughout the term. This CD requires a minimum deposit of U.S. Bank Step Up CD – Minimum Deposit.

Rates can vary depending on your zip code, and the following rates are for San Diego, California.

Step Up CD TermAPYBlended APY28 months

0.05% for first 7 months

0.25% for next 7 months

0.45% for next 7 months

0.65% for last 7 months

0.35%

U.S. Bank Trade Up CD Rates

With the U.S. Bank Trade Up CD – Product Name Only, you have two options: a 30-month or 60-month term. You can request a one-time rate increase if a better rate becomes available throughout the term.

You have to visit a U.S. Bank branch in person to make the change. The rate change request must be for a standard term rate equal to or less than your remaining term. For example, if you have 24 months left on your term, you can request a rate change to match the rate for a 24-month Standard CD. The minimum deposit is U.S. Bank Trade Up CD – Minimum Deposit.

CD rates can vary by location. Here are the current rates for Trade Up CDs in San Diego, California.

Trade Up CD TermAPY30 months0.10%60 months0.40%

U.S. Bank CD Rates Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Competitive rates on CD Specials

Extra flexibility with Trade Up CD

Standard minimum deposits

Limited term options for CD SpecialsLow rates for Standard, Step Up, and Trade Up CDs Early withdrawal penalties are relatively high

How U.S. Bank CD Rates Compare

U.S. Bank CD Rates vs. Chase CD Rates

Chase CD rates range from Chase CD – APY APY, depending on the deposit amount and term length. You must deposit at least $100,000 for a 6-month term to earn the highest rate. Depending on the term, you can earn slightly higher rates with Chase than U.S. Bank. However, you have to deposit a considerable amount to earn the best rates at Chase, which makes it a less accessible option.

While U.S. Bank offers Step Up and Trade Up CDs with added flexibility, Chase has one standard CD option. Customers must link a qualified checking account to earn the best rates — the most competitive terms vary by region, but they’re typically on terms of 12 months or less.

U.S. Bank CDs vs. Wells Fargo CD Rates

Wells Fargo offers two CDs: the Wells Fargo Special Fixed Rate CD – Product Name Only and Wells Fargo Standard Fixed Rate CD – Product Name Only. The Special CDs offer the most competitive rates, from Wells Fargo Special Fixed Rate CD – APY, and you’ll choose from a 7-month or 11-month term. But you must link the CD to an eligible Wells Fargo account to earn these high rates.

Wells Fargo CD rates range from Wells Fargo Standard Fixed Rate CD – APY APY on Standard CDs and are significantly higher than what you’d earn with U.S. Bank. But Wells Fargo has a much higher minimum deposit amount of Wells Fargo Standard Fixed Rate CD – Minimum Deposit.

The bottom line: U.S. Bank’s CD Special rates are competitive, but its other types of CDs pay low rates. You’ll earn much higher rates with CDs from other banks, or even with a high-yield savings account.

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed U.S. Bank CDs

We used Insider’s certificate of deposit methodology to review U.S. Bank CDs.

Insider reviews the bank’s mobile app, customer service, and ethics. We also look at interest rates, CD terms, early withdrawal penalties, and minimum deposits. Insider rates each category from 0 to 5, then averages the ratings to create a final score out of 5.

