Three hurt in Australian University campus stabbing

    NNA – Three people have been wounded after a stabbing at an Australian university campus on Monday afternoon, police said.

    Two 20-year-old women are in hospital — one in critical condition and one stable — after the attack, which happened around 2.45 pm (0445 GMT) at the Australian National University in Canberra.

    Both women were students at the university.

    Australian Capital Territory police said a 34-year-old man was also attacked and suffered minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital.

    A 24-year-old man has been arrested but has not yet been charged.

    Police said he was not believed to be a student at the university and quot;no specific motive for the incident has been identifiedquot;.–AFP

