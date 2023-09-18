Mikati meets Nuland in New York, asks international community to support Lebanon facing Syrian displacement crisis

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Monday kicked off his official meetings in New York, where he had an audiencenbsp;with U.S.nbsp;Undersecretary ofnbsp;State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, in presence of Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, and US Deputy Assistantnbsp;Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Ethan Goldrich.

The meeting reportedly focused on Lebanese-American relations and the multiple issues currently facing Lebanon.

For his part, Mikati called on ldquo;the international community to support Lebanon addressing the expanding Syrian displacement crisis, which poses a great threat to Lebanon and its social fabric.rdquo;

quot;The government has completed the reform projects required by the International Monetary Fund, and the file is now in the custody of the House of Parliament to decide what it deems appropriate,rdquo; Mikati added.

In turn, the US official called on the Lebanese political parties to expedite the election of a new president of the republic, stressing that quot;Washington supports any inter-Lebanese dialogue in this regard.quot;

Nuland also called on Lebanon to quot;activate cooperation with international organizations, especially the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, in a bid to address the new Syrian displacement file and all aspects of the displacement file.quot;

The US official also stressed that quot;Washington supports the Lebanese armyquot;, reiterating the pressing need to quot;complete economic and financial reforms.quot;

======================R.H.