“Karkha: A Village from Lebanon”: Compelling 45-minute docu-drama created and produced by Public Matters Lebanon

NNA – Public Matters Lebanon announced the production and creation of a compelling 45-minute docu-drama titled ldquo;Karkha: A Village from Lebanonrdquo;.nbsp;

The document-drama is supported by Charlie I. Hanna, from Karkha, directed by the idiosyncratic filmmaker, Nassif Al Rayess and written by Julie BouChakra.nbsp;

The DocuDrama is a series of episodes that focus on the waves of Lebanese immigration since the 19th century until today, under the title ldquo;Homes amp; Heroesrdquo;.nbsp;nbsp;

The first episode was supported by the Lebanese/American philanthropist and businessman Charlie Hanna, CEO of Cedarrsquo;s Foods who has been supporting diverse causes in many fields all over Lebanon like sports, humanitarian, educational, developmental and today artistic and cultural through this docu-drama which is a Finalist in Cannes World Film Festival.nbsp;

In contrast to the conventional negative portrayal of Lebanon that is often depicted in global news and movies, this film delves into the positive elements in Lebanese communities and their resilience in all its forms throughout many generations.

The movie takes place in a small village in Southern Lebanon called Karkha while unveiling a rich history of the region since the 1700s while building with the audience an emotional journey all through the film. The significance is that all those who appear as actors are actually the locals from Karkha, whose naturalism and love for their land have spiced up the sense of realism in the storytelling.nbsp;

Away from political and religious incitements, this movie is an inspirational one that reminds us of what matters most.

It is worth mentioning that the dedication and professionalism of the crew behind this work has been remarkable on set.

