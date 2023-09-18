Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab meets UN’s Wronecka, newly appointed Cypriot Ambassador

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA ndash; Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Monday welcomed UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the current deadlines on the Lebanese political scene.

    In this vein, the pair tackled the presidential deadline.

    For his part, Bou Saab expressed his utmost astonishment ldquo;at what has been said about interventions by some countries to facilitate the election of a president in contravention with the Lebanese constitution and laws.rdquo;

    During the meeting, Bou Saab couldnrsquo;t help but wonder, ldquo;What sort of reform message is being sent by these countries that demand reforms from Lebanon and respect for the constitution and laws while they simultaneously work to encourage the Lebanese to violate their constitution?rdquo;

    Bou Saab separately welcomed Cypriot Ambassador to Lebanon, Maria Hadjitheodosiou, on her first visit after assuming her diplomatic duties in Lebanon. The pair discussed the most prominent topics of mutual interest between both countries.

