Thursday, September 21, 2023

NNA ndash;

Timenbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;A session within the framework of ldquo;Beirut Energy Weekrdquo;, in which Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, MP Sajia Attia, and Director of Total, Romain de la Martiniegrave;re, deliver speeches at the ldquo;Le Royalrdquo; Hotel – Dbayeh.

4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Meeting by the Kataeb Party at the Central Summer House to present its plan to address the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.

5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; The Municipal and Voluntary Affairs Office of ldquo;Amalrdquo; Movement and the ldquo;Irshadrdquo; Association, in cooperation with the Municipality of Kfar Tibnit, launch a planting campaign at ldquo;Martyr Commander Mahmoud Fakih Reserve,rdquo; under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Symposium on a novel titled ldquo;Where the Rift Beginsrdquo; by Dr. Faten Al-Murr, at the invitation of Shamlan Cultural Forum, at the residence of journalist Nabil Al-Muqaddam at Shamlan – Public Square.

6:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Solidarity stand with George Abdullah, at the invitation of the ldquo;National Campaign to Free Prisoner George Abdullah,rdquo; in front of the Madina Theater, Hamra Street in Beirut.

nbsp;

nbsp;

================R.H.