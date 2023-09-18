Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Thursday, September 21, 2023

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 ,

    NNA ndash;

    Timenbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;A session within the framework of ldquo;Beirut Energy Weekrdquo;, in which Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, MP Sajia Attia, and Director of Total, Romain de la Martiniegrave;re, deliver speeches at the ldquo;Le Royalrdquo; Hotel – Dbayeh.

    4:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Meeting by the Kataeb Party at the Central Summer House to present its plan to address the Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon.

    5:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; The Municipal and Voluntary Affairs Office of ldquo;Amalrdquo; Movement and the ldquo;Irshadrdquo; Association, in cooperation with the Municipality of Kfar Tibnit, launch a planting campaign at ldquo;Martyr Commander Mahmoud Fakih Reserve,rdquo; under the auspices of Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Al-Hajj Hassan.

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Symposium on a novel titled ldquo;Where the Rift Beginsrdquo; by Dr. Faten Al-Murr, at the invitation of Shamlan Cultural Forum, at the residence of journalist Nabil Al-Muqaddam at Shamlan – Public Square.

    6:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Solidarity stand with George Abdullah, at the invitation of the ldquo;National Campaign to Free Prisoner George Abdullah,rdquo; in front of the Madina Theater, Hamra Street in Beirut.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

    Sep 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy