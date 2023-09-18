Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Wednesday, September 20, 2023

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 ,

    NNA ndash; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

    Time nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, with the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Tourism, Walid Nassar, and Information, Ziad Makary, inaugurates an exhibition accompanying ldquo;Beirut Energy Weekrdquo;, at the ldquo;Le Royalrdquo; Hotel – Dbayeh.

    12:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Media meeting organized by ldquo;Al-Makkased Islamic Philanthropic Associationrdquo; on the history, achievements, and vision of the association, under the patronage and presence of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at Dr. Khalidi Hall in the College of Nursing – Al-Makkased Hospital Campus.

    4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Former Minister Dr. Abbas Mortada signs his new publication titled ldquo;The Lebanese Monetary System between Development, Crises, Reality and Repercussionsrdquo;, under the patronage of House Speaker, Nabih Berri, at the Radisson Blu Verdun Hotel ndash; Dunes.

    6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Bashir Gemayel Foundation organizes a ceremony to distribute awards to a number of distinguished Lebanese people in various scientific, cultural and educational fields, at Dar Bashir in Bikfaya – the home of President late Bashir Gemayel.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========================R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    F-35 Fighter Jet Disappears Over South Carolina — And U.S. Military Wants Your Help Tracking It Down

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

    Sep 18, 2023
    News

    Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

    Sep 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy