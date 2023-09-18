Wednesday, September 20, 2023

NNA ndash; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;

Time nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Caretaker Minister of Energy and Water, Dr. Walid Fayyad, with the participation of Caretaker Ministers of Tourism, Walid Nassar, and Information, Ziad Makary, inaugurates an exhibition accompanying ldquo;Beirut Energy Weekrdquo;, at the ldquo;Le Royalrdquo; Hotel – Dbayeh.

12:30 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;Media meeting organized by ldquo;Al-Makkased Islamic Philanthropic Associationrdquo; on the history, achievements, and vision of the association, under the patronage and presence of Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, at Dr. Khalidi Hall in the College of Nursing – Al-Makkased Hospital Campus.

4:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Former Minister Dr. Abbas Mortada signs his new publication titled ldquo;The Lebanese Monetary System between Development, Crises, Reality and Repercussionsrdquo;, under the patronage of House Speaker, Nabih Berri, at the Radisson Blu Verdun Hotel ndash; Dunes.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Bashir Gemayel Foundation organizes a ceremony to distribute awards to a number of distinguished Lebanese people in various scientific, cultural and educational fields, at Dar Bashir in Bikfaya – the home of President late Bashir Gemayel.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========================R.H.