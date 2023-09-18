Two injured in Northern Iran after debris falls from military test projectile

NNA – An explosive military projectile detonated on Monday during a military test in Iran, and its debris fell on the city of Gorgan (North), resulting in injuries to two individuals, according to Iran#39;s Ministry of Defense and Iranian media reports.nbsp;

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Defense, Reza Talaei-Nik, informed the official television, quot;During a research test of offensive and drone systems, which took place in a desert area, one of these systems suffered a technical malfunction, deviating from its intended path and disintegrating.quot;nbsp;

He added, quot;Parts of it fell in the city of Gorgan,quot; which has a population of 350,000, without providing details about the nature of the projectile.nbsp;

Ali Mohajer, an official in Golestan Province, according to the Iranian Students#39; News Agency (ISNA), stated, quot;Two people were injured.quot;nbsp;

The Tasnim News Agency noted that the city#39;s residents heard a loud noise when the debris fell, especially on one of the main streets.nbsp;

Local residents rushed to extinguish the debris emitting smoke, as shown in a video clip published by the agency.nbsp;

Iran, subject to sanctions from the United States and other Western countries, possesses an extensive arms industry, including a wide range of missiles and drones.–AFP

