Mon. Sep 18th, 2023

    News

    Woman Reports Russell Brand to London Cops for 2003 Sexual Assault

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

    A woman filed a report on Sunday with London’s Metropolitan Police claiming comedian Russell Brand sexually assaulted her in 2003, the agency said Monday, days after four women leveled harrowing allegations against him in a TV documentary.

    The Metropolitan Police told The Daily Beast in a statement that it was aware of the bombshell reporting from The Sunday Times and Channel 4, which featured four women who claimed the comedian sexually assaulted them between 2006 and 2013. Channl 4’s Dispatches documentary tearful accounts, including one from a woman who said she was 16 when Brand made advances on her.

    But Brand has strenuously denied allegations of sexual assault. On the eve of the documentary airing, he tried to get ahead of the allegations, calling all his relationships consensual.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

