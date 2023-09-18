Sean Penn’s ‘Superpower’ gets Ukrainian TV debut

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Documentary by Sean Penn Superpower, which follows Ukraine’s fight against invading Russia and features an interview with President Volodymyr Zelensky, will appear on Ukrainian television for the first time today.

The fifth season film will premiere on Ukrainian broadcaster Inter on the same day, while the feature documentary will stream in the US on Paramount+. The day-and-date release includes other Ukrainian broadcast dates on major channels NTN, Mega and Sonce.

The documentary, co-financed by Vice Studios, chronicles Ukraine’s fight for freedom from invading Russian forces and is directed by Hollywood actor and activist Penn and Aaron Kaufman. Superpower includes Penn conducting intimate interviews with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and others during seven trips to Ukraine over a two-year period.

In addition to focusing on Zelensky as a wartime president, the documentary also explains how the conflict began, what is at stake if it continues for a second year of war and who remains the key players.

“This film shows the strength and unity of the Ukrainian people during their heroic, ongoing struggle for freedom. We are honored to be involved in such a powerful project and to share it with the Ukrainian people, who we continue to support in their inspiring and historic defense of their homeland,” said Jennifer Ebell, executive vp, EMEA sales and acquisitions at Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content), said in a statement.

Fifth Season handles worldwide distribution for Superpower, which she also financed. The film is produced by Vice Studios and Projected Picture Works, with producer credits shared by Penn, Billy Smith, Sergei Bespalov and Danny Gabai and Lauren Terp.

Kate Ward, Katie Peck, Andrew Freston, Bruce Dixon, Hozefa Lokhandwala, Subrata De, Susan Zirinsky, Terence Wrong, Anthony Gudas, Chad A. Verdi and Sasha Cherniavsky are executive producers.