Dating coach reveals 5 things people do that make them very attractive to others

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A dating expert has revealed five things he thinks super attractive people do.

Jacob Lucas is a UK-based coach who has used his real-life methods to “help millions of people get the love life they’ve always dreamed of.”

He is the author of the Her Dating Coach guide, works directly with clients, and also shares dating content on TikTok with his 766,000 followers.

In a recent video, he described the habits or character traits that he believes highly attractive people display, while also explaining why it appeals to others. During the clip, titled 5 Secrets All Super Attractive People Do, he also gives advice on how others can display this behavior as well.

Speaking in the video, Jacob says: “I’m a professional dating coach. And (here are) five secrets that all super attractive people know.

Author, social media creator and dating expert Jacob Lucas (pictured) revealed five secrets of super attractive people

“First, super attractive people make their access exclusive. They don’t give their time to just anyone.

Explaining why this can appeal to others, he explains: “The more difficult someone is to access, the more their social value is perceived by others.

“Remember, exclusivity is very attractive to most people because they want what they can’t have.”

Moving on to the next point, he says, “Number two is that super attractive people understand the art form of the peacock. Peacocking is basically about standing out in the crowd.

There are nuances to this, however, as Jacob explains. He says, “If you try too peacocking, you look desperate.” If you don’t do a little, you will get lost in the crowd.

Giving advice on how to incorporate a touch of the peacock into your demeanor, he suggests “wearing something fashionable, but also a little different so people’s eyes are drawn to you.”

According to Jacob, his third point – which he considers “very important” – is that “super attractive people associate their name with an attractive role.”

He continues: “So if you have an attractive job or hobby, you need to make it synonymous with your name.

Among the five points made by Jacob (pictured) are having a high level of confidence (which is not the same as arrogance) and playing to your strengths.

“So let’s say you’re a yoga teacher, a lot of people find that attractive. So you don’t want people to just know you as Sarah, you want people to know you as Sarah, an instructor yoga.

Although it may seem tricky, Jacob says, “Most people do something in their life that is considered very attractive by others. All you have to do is find out what it is and get people to associate your name with it.

Moving on to the next point, the dating expert says: “Number four, super attractive people play to their strengths.

“For example, if you have a beautiful smile, smile every time you take a photo.

“If you have beautiful eyes, wear makeup that highlights them. If you have an attractive voice, send voice notes instead of texting.

The last point comes from an internal trait, according to Jacob, who says number five is that super attractive people “have an unparalleled confidence that comes not from arrogance but from a high level of confidence.”