‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit-And-Run After Driving Into House

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador was arrested for driving under the influence after she clipped a Newport Beach home over the weekend, according to TMZ.

Sources tell the outlet that Beador, 59, was driving with her dog—presumably her golden retriever Archie, who’s appeared on RHOC—when she hit a residential property on Saturday night. The Bravo star allegedly got back onto the road after the accident before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street and pretending to “take a walk” with her dog. Sources say Beador was “clearly wasted” when the police arrived after receiving a 911 call.

The Daily Beast has reached out to Beador’s lawyer for comment.

