I’m an American living in London – I’m always amazed by the Easter treats and panel obsession

An American living in London has revealed the English customs that can surprise Americans, from our lemonade to our unhealthy obsession with panel shows.

California native Andrea Celeste has amassed around 186,400 subscribers by streaming her 18-part series about the confusing things we Brits do.

During these videos, she gave advice to potential American expats on what they can expect from British life when they venture across the Atlantic, having lived there for eight years herself. in Great Britain.

In her ninth episode, she discusses our strange lemonade habits, our unhealthy obsession with panels, and the surprising similarities we share with our American cousins.

In the videowhich now has around 1.3 million views, the TikToker is candidly lounging in a bedroom with a Starbucks in hand.

Andrea Celeste (pictured) guided Americans on the do’s and don’ts of England, having spent the last eight years here.

Looking directly at the camera, the Californian charges straight ahead, explaining the first of many strange British customs.

First on the list is lemonade. Andrea explained: “If you order lemonade in a restaurant in England, you will get a lemon-flavored soft drink.

“In the United States, you get what the British call cloudy lemonade, which is a sweet, lemony drink that isn’t carbonated.”

Typically in the UK and Australia, if you order a glass of cold lemonade, you will receive a fizzy soft drink.

But that’s not the case for Americans who tend to serve traditional non-sparkling lemonade at stands to make a little money during the summer months.

Americans in the comments were perplexed, with one writing: “I would be so disappointed if I asked for lemonade and got lemon seltzer instead.”

Another maintained American dominance in the soft drink category, commenting: “American lemonade is superior and I will die on this hill.” »

Another difference cited by the American expat is Britain’s obsession with chocolate eggs during Easter celebrations.

She told viewers that Americans have an affinity for chocolate-shaped bunnies rather than eggs.

Disappointed by some American treats that still aren’t commonplace, Andrea added: “Also, people haven’t gotten to England yet, but I hope they do soon.”

The Californian highlighted the British obsession with panels which tend to host a similar roster of comedians. She also told Americans that British lemonade tends to be carbonated, unlike the sugary drink they are used to.

However, not everyone was a fan of the American sweets, with one writing: “I had friends for the first time at Easter.” It was quite clear why they did not reach the UK.

One person said: “My dad used to send me messages when he lived in the US and they were disgustingly nice. I had to throw them away.

But we’re not only different in what we eat and drink or how we celebrate religious events, depending on the influencer, we’re also quite divergent in our streaming habits.

Andrea shared in a video that now has around 127,800 likes that while Americans do host panels, their obsession is nowhere near the Brits’.

She said: “Panels are everywhere on TV in England. They usually have a lot of the same comedians participating in different panels like 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Should I Lie to you.’

The Californian also noted another TV viewing habit that differs across the Atlantic Ocean: the watershed.

In the UK we have a limit: programs deemed inappropriate for children must not be broadcast between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Elaborating on the broadcast rule, Andrea said: “If you’re interested in what that means, look up Naked Attraction. »

Some were shocked that the United States did not have a turning point, stating, “Wait, the United States doesn’t have a turning point?!” That’s crazy.’

While another replied: “We do, it’s just more restrictive on what can be streamed unless you pay for it.” » There simply isn’t a general term for it.

The United States does not have a watershed, but it does have a federal law that imposes restrictions and bans on the distribution of certain content.

U.S. federal law prohibits the broadcast of any obscene content, but blasphemous or indecent content can only be broadcast between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Profanity content is described as “grossly offensive” language, while indecent content is defined as the presentation of “sexual or excretory organs or activities in a patently offensive manner.”

540 people responded to comments to debate the cultural differences between the two countries on either side of the Atlantic, many were shocked by the charring of English lemonade, while others wanted to try their luck in a garage sale.

But the US and UK also have some similarities when it comes to how we get rid of our old tattoos, according to Andrea.

She told viewers: “In England instead of car boot sales you find car boot sales, it’s the same concept but on a lot you sell items from the boot of your car or a truck. “

The TikToker explained that although she had seen the two sales methods similar in both countries, garage sales were more popular in the UK, while garage sales are more common in the land of the free.

One person in Britain explained: “It’s only because most houses don’t have garages here. »

While another added: “Garage sale looks fun!”