Delphi murder twist: Lawyers for suspect Richard Allen say teenagers Liberty German and Abigail Williams were ‘ritually sacrificed’ by members of pagan religion and white nationalist group called ‘Odinism’

Lawyers for alleged Delphi killer say Liberty German and Abigail Williams were “ritually sacrificed” in explosive court filings.

Unsealed legal documents sensationally claim that the two teenagers were killed by members of a pagan Norse religion and a white nationalist group called “Odinism.”

Richard Allen, 50, is accused of killing Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, as they hiked the historic trails in Delphi, Indiana, on February 13, 2017.

Allen’s lawyers are asking Allen County Judge Frances Gull to exclude evidence collected during a search of his home before his arrest last year.

His team says authorities left out important information in their search warrant application, including the connection to Odinism.

The newly revealed documents state: “Members of a Norse pagan religion, called Odinism, hijacked by white nationalists, ritually sacrificed Abigail Williams and Liberty German. »

Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin are requesting a hearing with Franks, meaning they have reason to believe investigators withheld information from a judge or intentionally lied in order to get approval of the search warrant.

Their filing, which runs to more than 130 pages, questions the validity of the search warrant and pushes Allen to be transferred to another facility under a separate motion.

He claims that a report from the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit found that “the individuals responsible for the homicides were involved in Norse beliefs.”

“Due to either incompetence or concerted intent, investigating officials refused to arrest or even thoroughly investigate these obvious suspects,” the documents add.

As part of the documents, they argue that Allen cannot be linked to Odinism, or any other pagan religion or white nationalist group.

The documents also state that “runes” were left around the girl’s body, made from “sticks, tree branches” and “using the blood of Liberty German.”

“The evidence confirms that at the crime scene, these Odinite assassins left behind obvious signatures, symbols in the form of runes,” he says.

Allen was charged in October with two counts of murder for the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German (pictured right) and 13-year-old Abigail Williams (pictured left).

He continues: “Sticks and tree branches were deliberately, carefully and efficiently placed on each girl in a certain arrangement imitating certain runes.

“At least one of the branches appeared to have its end cut cleanly by some type of tool like an electric saw, proving the existence of a preconceived plan.”

Allen’s lawyers argue that law enforcement “abandoned the obvious correlation” between the crime scene and Odinism – “despite an obscene amount of evidence.”

The new documents also claim that Allen is innocent and had “nothing to do with the crime.”

He states that no forensic evidence links Allen to the scene and claims there were “Odiniate suspects” ignored by police.

A professor was consulted by authorities and stated that “it was not Odinism, nor any type of cult, nor any type of group that allegedly committed the crime.”

They also say investigators are now unable to identify the professors and “may never be able to determine who the professor is.”

Allen’s lawyers argue that as a result of this assessment, the Odinism angle was “essentially abandoned.”

They also claim that a former top police officer sent a letter to prosecutor Nick McCleland, stating that there were men practicing Odinism in or near Delphi with another group in Rushville.

Former Rushville Deputy Police Chief Todd Click, now retired, said in the letter that he and two other officers “connected the two groups of men to the murders.”

Part of the documents include an 85-page compilation of reports prepared by Click in 2019 on the case.

“The letter that Click sent to McCleland is the first that the Defense has heard that the FBI actually believed that the Odinists were probably involved,” he adds.

“In other words, this report contained exculpatory evidence that Unified Command withheld from Defense. This information was – and is – crucial to the defense of Richard Allen.

“While the prosecution clings to this exculpatory evidence, Richard Allen is going through hell.”

Part of their argument also claims that members of the Odinist sect work as corrections officers for the Indiana Department of Corrections at the Westville Correctional Facility, where Allen is held.

They say that inside the prison, Allen is “threatened, intimidated and mentally abused.”

Prosecutors previously revealed that Allen admitted to his wife that he killed the teens five times in prison phone calls.

This is a developing story.