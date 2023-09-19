Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Lululemon’s Insulated Ripstop Hoodie Is the Perfect Fall Layering Piece

    Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lululemon.

    As we transition into fall in New England, it’s tempting to want to hold onto the summer warmth as long as possible, which is why it felt strange to yearn for cooler temperatures recently when the weather report showed sunshine. Honestly, my eagerness for cooler weather is all thanks to Lululemon’s Ripstop Insulated Hoodie—I’ve been looking for any excuse to wear it since it arrived in the mail a few weeks ago.

    Lululemon got its start making form-fitting yoga clothing, but the brand offers so much more than just leggings and bike shorts now. They excel at making clothes for all kinds of movement and body types, whether you are doing yoga, playing tennis, running, or going on a hike, and the Ripstop Insulated Hoodie is no exception.

