Sophie Turner smiles relaxed and shows off HUGE temporary barbed wire tattoo on back as she films drama Joan in Spain amid shock split from Joe Jonas

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Sophie Turner flashed a relaxed smile and showed off a huge tattoo on her back as she recently continued filming ITV drama Joan in Spain – amid her split from Joe Jonas.

The actress, 27, whose divorce from musician Joe, 34, was announced two weeks ago, looked happy as she modeled a platinum blonde hairstyle and red lipstick to film the new drama – amid her personal woes.

Sophie, who plays notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in the upcoming ITVX show, wore a blue top and stonewash jeans, teamed with vampy eye make-up as she strolled onto set.

The star also showed off a huge temporary tattoo on her back, first debuting the massive white ink last week – which has now been transformed into black body art that resembles barbed wire with splashes of red.

Joan, who was married to professional thief Boisie Hannington (played by Frank Dillane), was introduced to a life of crime and the pair became Britain’s most successful diamond thieves.

Sophie looked in good spirits as she chatted with cast and crew members – while estranged husband Joe goes on tour with his band – Jonas Brothers.

Sighting: Sophie Turner smiled relaxed as she continued filming ITV drama Joan in Spain recently – amid her split from Joe Jonas

Barbed wire? The star also showed off a huge temporary tattoo on her back, first debuting the massive white ink last week – which has now been transformed into black body art that resembles barbed wire – with red splashes across her back

Shock split: It comes less than two weeks after she and husband Joe Jonas confirmed their four-year marriage is over (pictured in 2018)

Sophie and Joe stated that their split was “a mutual decision” and that they “mutually agreed” to end their marriage.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually agreed to amicably end our marriage,” they said in a statement uploaded to her Instagram.

They concluded: ‘There are many speculative stories as to why, but this is truly a joint decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.’

Jonas officially filed for divorce from wife Sophie last Tuesday with documents showing that their relationship is ‘irretrievably broken’.

Over the weekend, he got emotional as he shed some light on how he’s been doing since the news broke that they were calling it quits.

The estranged couple share daughter Willa, three, and a second daughter born in July 2022.

While performing to a sold-out crowd at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Sucker hitmaker broke his silence on their ongoing split.

‘It’s been a tough week. I just want to say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?’ the two-time Grammy nominee said during an emotional interlude.

Interesting: the star’s body art was decorated with splashes of red

Delight: The star showed off her vampy new look on set

There she is: Sophie, who plays notorious jewel thief Joan Hannington in the upcoming ITVX show, wore a blue top and stonewash jeans, teamed with vampy eye make-up as she strolled onto set.

Smile: Sophie looked cheerful as she chatted with cast and crew members – as estranged husband Joe goes on tour with his band – Jonas Brothers

Glee: The star looked happy to be setting

Siren: The star brushed off her personal woes while filming

Walk: The beauty looked sensational as she walked along

Tatted: The star showed off the barbed wire as she walked

‘Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you,” he continued.

After his statement, Joe and his brothers sang Hesitate, which he has dedicated to Sophie in the past.

Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 after the latter sent his wife a direct message via Instagram.

The hitmaker has previously been linked to numerous individuals, including Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Ashley Greene.

He eventually moved on with Sophie, and in January 2017 they went Instagram official with their relationship.

The happy couple got engaged in October and they held a pair of wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas and the South of France in May and June 2019.

Fate: Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 after the latter sent his wife a direct message via Instagram (photo in May 2022)

In 2020, the actress spoke fondly about her relationship with Jonas during an interview Ellewhere she expressed that she felt like she had come to the right person.

‘I love being married. I love it. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now it’s like security and safety is everything,” she said.

Turner also discussed exactly what made the Disney Channel alum so attractive as a partner.

‘He is so handsome, talented, funny and charismatic. “I feel lucky that I’m with him and that someone like him wants to be with me and spend time with me,” she said.