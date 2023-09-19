Ariana Grande OFFICIALLY files for divorce from Dalton Gomez – two months after new beau Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay

The 30-year-old actress filed her case on Monday at the same time as her husband of two years.

It is claimed that everything was settled between the two men before heading to the courthouse and Ariana will “write Dalton a check.”

The two married in an intimate ceremony with fewer than 20 people at their home in Montecito, California in May 2021.

Ariana Grande has officially filed for divorce from husband Dalton Gomez nearly two months after her new boyfriend Ethan Slater filed for divorce from wife Lilly Jay.

The 30-year-old actress is following in the footsteps of her boyfriend – with whom she recently moved in – by filing her complaint on Monday along with her husband of two years, according to TMZ.

The publication reports that Ariana’s celebrity lawyer, Laura Wasser, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce.

Proving that it was a coordinated effort by the former couple, Dalton immediately filed his case shortly after.

TMZ insiders claim everything was settled between the two before heading to the courthouse and that Ariana will “write a check to Dalton” and the marriage will officially be dissolved.

A prenuptial agreement was also in place and the separation date was February 20, 2023.

The publication’s source also notes that the two took their time to really go over the details and settle amicably, which is why it took so long from separation to filing for divorce.

The TMZ insider claims there are no hard feelings between the two and “they’ve been really caring and respectful to each other every step of the way.”

Ariana and luxury real estate agent Dalton began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later.

At the time, Ariana posted photos from the occasion which have since been deleted from Instagram.

In July, Ariana’s new boyfriend Ethan, 31, filed for divorce from his “devastated” wife Lilly Jay.

He and Lilly have been married since 2018 and share a toddler son who they welcomed last August.

Ethan and Ariana reportedly became romantically involved while filming Wicked in London over the past year.