Police: Ex-NFL Player Missing, Mother Found Dead By Homicide Near A Creek

Authorities launched a search on Monday for a former NFL player in connection with the discovery of his 73-year-old mother’s body near a creek behind her suburban Chicago home.

Family members told Maywood police on Saturday that they were unable to locate Sergio Brown, 35, or his mother, Myrtle Brown.

Upon investigation, officers located the body of Myrtle Brown, and a medical examiner confirmed on Sunday that she had sustained injuries indicative of an assault.

Sergio Brown, known for his tenure as a defensive back from 2010 to 2016 with the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills, is now the subject of a search by law enforcement. He is a graduate of Proviso East High School in Maywood and attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

