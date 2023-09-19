Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Boebert’s ‘Unfaithful’ Ex Wants You to Forgive Her ‘Beetlejuice’ Gropefest

    EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/Reuters

    Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has found an unlikely supporter after she was taken to town for acting like a total ass during a local stage production of Beetlejuice: her unfaithful ex-husband.

    In a lengthy, groveling statement sent to The Daily Beast on Monday, and addressed to “the people of Colorado’s 3rd District and across the nation,” Jayson Boebert appeared to suggest his ex-wife’s boorish behavior was the by-product of a painful divorce caused by his infidelity.

    “Watching the attacks against Lauren, I feel the people should know the truth of our broken marriage and burden she has carried for too long,” his open letter began.

