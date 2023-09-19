The smaller iPhone 16 Pro might get Apple’s new ‘tetraprism’ zoom lens

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Next year’s Pro iPhones are “expected” to have the “tetraprism” zoom lens that Apple is using for the 5x telephoto camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, according to a new post. from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. That tetraprism optical system, which aims to replicate a 120mm lens on a full-frame camera, is exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, so if it comes to the smaller iPhone Pro next year (which I assume will be called the iPhone 16 Pro), both the Pro and Pro Max could be in a closer position.

120 millimeter lenses are typically long, so we created an innovative tetraprism design, built directly into the iPhone. Light rays are reflected four times through the glass structure, allowing light to travel longer in a much smaller design. This creates enough separation between the lens and sensor to allow for a longer focal length.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro had the same camera systems, so it’s a little disappointing that Apple put a better zoom lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year. I hope that with the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple returns to feature parity with its iPhone Pro cameras, but given that the iPhone 15 Pro Max is now priced higher, I have a feeling Apple could continue to find ways to separate the Pro from the Pro Max. (That might give you more reason to call the Pro Max an “Ultra” phone, as rumored.)

