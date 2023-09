VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — Two women were arrested for abusing a child after patrons at a bar in Daytona Beach said they saw them intoxicated and aggressively handling a child. Brianna Lafoe, 19, and 20-year-old Sierrah Newell were arrested just before 1 a.m. near Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard.

