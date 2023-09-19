On Monday, Marilyn Manson received a sentence of 20 hours of community service and a fine following his no contest plea to an incident where he blew his nose on a videographer during a 2019 concert in New Hampshire.

The 54-year-old musician, whose legal name is Brian Warner, initially sought to appear via video for his hearing concerning the misdemeanor charge. However, the judge insisted that he be physically present in the Laconia courtroom.

Manson faced two misdemeanor charges of simple assault related to the incident with the videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on August 19, 2019. In a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors, Manson entered a no contest plea specifically to the charge of blowing his nose on the videographer. This type of plea implies that Manson does not contest the charge but does not admit guilt.

As part of this arrangement, Manson was fined slightly over $1,400, with $200 of the fine suspended. He is required to maintain a clean arrest record and must inform local authorities of any New Hampshire performances over the next two years.

The judge granted Manson permission to complete his community service in California and mentioned that he might opt to work with individuals in recovery during this service. Proof of his community service must be provided by February 4.

The post Marilyn Manson Sentenced for Blowing His Nose on a Videographer appeared first on Breaking911.