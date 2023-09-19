Katy Perry and Kristen Bell’s Comments About Russell Brand Resurface Amid Rape Allegations

Lester Cohen/Getty Images

It’s only been a couple of days since Russell Brand was accused of multiple instances of rape, sexual assault, and grooming that allegedly occurred during the height of his fame. But already, a slew of newly resurfaced comments and stories about the comedian are indicating that people have tried to blow the whistle on him for years.

In 2006, Dannii Minogue, the younger sister of pop star Kylie, called Brand “completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator” while recounting an interaction with the actor, according to a story published Monday by the New York Post.

Brand, Minogue said, made her extremely uncomfortable when she appeared as a guest on his MTV show 1 Leicester Square by commenting on her “fabulous breasts” and following her down a hallway to ask for her phone number.

