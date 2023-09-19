Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    News

    Katy Perry and Kristen Bell’s Comments About Russell Brand Resurface Amid Rape Allegations

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Katy Perry and Kristen Bell’s Comments About Russell Brand Resurface Amid Rape Allegations

    Lester Cohen/Getty Images

    It’s only been a couple of days since Russell Brand was accused of multiple instances of rape, sexual assault, and grooming that allegedly occurred during the height of his fame. But already, a slew of newly resurfaced comments and stories about the comedian are indicating that people have tried to blow the whistle on him for years.

    In 2006, Dannii Minogue, the younger sister of pop star Kylie, called Brand “completely crazy and a bit of a vile predator” while recounting an interaction with the actor, according to a story published Monday by the New York Post.

    Brand, Minogue said, made her extremely uncomfortable when she appeared as a guest on his MTV show 1 Leicester Square by commenting on her “fabulous breasts” and following her down a hallway to ask for her phone number.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy