Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    Inside the Weirdest Twist in the Alex Murdaugh Case

    Sep 18, 2023
    The State

    A Georgia man who blasted his wife’s aunt on Facebook for “sticking her nose” in his business has improbably been dragged into the Alex Murdaugh murder saga because of an identity mix-up.

    Earlier this month, Murdaugh’s defense team filed a 65-page motion for a new trial, arguing that Colleton County court clerk Rebecca Hill pressured the jury to convict the disgraced ex-lawyer accused of killing his wife and son.

    The defense also claimed that Hill campaigned to remove a particular juror from the trial because she believed the juror was on the fence about a conviction. The motion claimed Hill flagged for the judge a Facebook post by the ex-husband of that juror—on the “Walterboro Word of Mouth” page—that supposedly showed she had spoken about the case. Judge Clifton Newman removed the juror for having “improper conversations” outside court.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

