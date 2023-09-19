Naomi Campbell, 53, looks quintessentially chic in a green coat as she shares a kiss with a male friend at the Burberry show during LFW

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Naomi Campbell shared a friendly kiss with a male companion at the Burberry Spring Summer 2024 fashion show during London Fashion Week on Monday.

The supermodel, 53, looked typically chic in a green patterned jacket and matching trousers.

She elevated her height in pointy heels and hid her eyes behind dark, oversized sunglasses at the star-studded event.

Naomi was later pictured walking into the venue arm in arm with another male friend.

It comes after Naomi revealed the real reason she teamed up with PrettyLittleThing in a new documentary.

The model surprised fans earlier this year by revealing she had joined forces with the online fashion retailer to create her Designed by Naomi Campbell collection.

And in a new two-part film, Naomi revealed she thought the ‘younger generation’ didn’t even know who she was.

Naomi could be seen sporting a number of fashionable looks as she showed the camera behind the scenes and gave a glimpse into the creative process of her collection.

She said to the camera: “I’m speaking to a younger generation who I didn’t think even knew who I was.”

‘When I think about fashion, fashion does not discriminate. I can’t wait to see all these lovely young women wearing my designs.’

She added: “I want young girls to take away from this collection something to be themselves, to be confident in the way they wear these clothes designed by me, and to interpret who they are in the clothes. So they bring their own essence, style swag to the outfits.”

The stunner speaks to designers about various pieces from the fashion range, calling a black blazer dress a ‘classic’ while noting that a sassy crystal dress needed to be ‘longer’.

The clip also shows Naomi examining mood boards, attending to adjustments and pointing out which ones are working and which aren’t, as she prepared for a photo shoot and of course her NYFW week show in which the 90-piece collection debuted.

LFW: London Fashion Week 2023 takes place from September 15 to 19, with both men’s and women’s wear

She was also heard sharing her passion for the clothing, noting that she wanted people to buy and keep the garment.

While another woman added: ‘We’re six weeks away from our photoshoot, I’m so excited for everyone to see this collection!’

PrettyLittleThing states that the documentary is sure to “resonate with fashion lovers worldwide” as it chronicles the “inner workings” of the groundbreaking “fashion synergy.”

Last week, a star-studded guest list, including Emily Ratajowski, Tommy Dorfman, Lori Harvey and Molly-Mae Haag, came to Cipriani’s in New York to attend the unveiling of Naomi’s fashion collection.

The catwalk sensation herself stunned as she walked down the runway in a sassy, ​​sheer, jeweled dress as she debuted a range of stylish pieces she designed with the fashion retailer in the biggest collaboration to date.

The maxi-style piece complemented her fit, 6-foot frame and featured a sheer black base underneath the accessories.

The collection, complete with tailored blazer suits, sparkling gold and silver dresses and statement coats, including a statement leather trench coat worn by guest Julia Fox, could easily have been mistaken for ‘high-end’ fashion pieces.

With a focus on inclusivity, the series of stunning models featured women of different shapes, sizes and ethnicities.

Naomi’s partnership with the brand comes after a years-long friendship with former CEO Umar Kamani, 35, who stepped down from the helm in April but remains heavily involved in the project.

It comes after Naomi hit back at critics of her collaboration with online brand PrettyLittleThing, insisting that ‘fashion should not discriminate’.

As she unveiled her new 90-piece collection in New York on Tuesday, where she hit the catwalk in an £85 sheer silver dress, the supermodel vowed to ignore snobbery about ‘fast fashion’ and stressed that outside influences have done. has never influenced her decisions as she says she will lead positive changes in the industry.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Naomi, who has worked with prestigious fashion houses such as Prada, Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent, revealed that a major factor behind the surprise deal with PLT and the fashion company’s owner, Umar Kamani, was her desire to make her own clothes to design. , claiming that fashion brands typically don’t give models a chance, instead favoring celebrity names.

When her collaboration, which costs between £10 and £150 and is available in sizes 4-30, was announced in July, she received backlash from critics who claimed she was risking her reputation by campaigning for the brand that often emulates designer looks at a lower cost.

Naomi said: ‘I think this collection is fun, chic, sexy, vibrant and inclusive, and that fashion shouldn’t discriminate… who’s to say PrettyLittleThing won’t continue to collaborate with young creatives and lead and change the in the field of sustainability, who knows. New beginnings.’

The mother of two says working with PrettyLittleThing has been an empowering experience after decades of wearing the designs of other fashion houses as she becomes the changing face of a new era.

Having her say: It comes after Naomi hit back at critics of her collaboration with online brand PrettyLittleThing, insisting ‘fashion should not discriminate’

She added: “I worked for everyone for years. It’s nice to do something for me.

‘When they think of working with someone, they never come to the real models, but usually to the celebrities.

“There are a few other models who do fast fashion, and they were completely praised and adored and loved.

‘I don’t think about other people when I say yes to something. When I understand it and see what it can be, then I am committed to the things I do.’

When asked if she thinks there could be a second collection, she joked: “I’ll go wherever Umar goes now…

‘But I’m always nervous when I do something in public… I’m happy, but now let’s see how sales go. From AZ… It matters to me.’