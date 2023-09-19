Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    News

    Trump’s Brazen Abortion Flip-Flopping Is Actually Smart Politics

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump’s Brazen Abortion Flip-Flopping Is Actually Smart Politics

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    “This may be the earliest that a presidential candidate has ever pivoted to the general election,” declared conservative writer John Podhoretz on the Commentary podcast.

    He was referring to Donald Trump’s much-ballyhooed interview on Meet The Press on Sunday, in which the former president called a six-week abortion ban “a terrible mistake,” and declined to say where he stood regarding how late you can get an abortion, or whether the issue should be decided at the state or federal level. Instead, Trump insisted he would ​​“…sit down with both sides and I’d negotiate something, and we’ll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years.”

    To all the Ron DeSantis supporters who seem angry and shocked that Trump isn’t a deeply committed pro-lifer, I have a question: Where have you been these last 25 years?

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy