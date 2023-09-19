Trump’s Brazen Abortion Flip-Flopping Is Actually Smart Politics

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Reuters

“This may be the earliest that a presidential candidate has ever pivoted to the general election,” declared conservative writer John Podhoretz on the Commentary podcast.

He was referring to Donald Trump’s much-ballyhooed interview on Meet The Press on Sunday, in which the former president called a six-week abortion ban “a terrible mistake,” and declined to say where he stood regarding how late you can get an abortion, or whether the issue should be decided at the state or federal level. Instead, Trump insisted he would ​​“…sit down with both sides and I’d negotiate something, and we’ll end up with peace on that issue for the first time in 52 years.”

To all the Ron DeSantis supporters who seem angry and shocked that Trump isn’t a deeply committed pro-lifer, I have a question: Where have you been these last 25 years?

