NBKC Business Banking Review 2023

The bottom line: The NBKC Business Checking Account – Product Name Only is one of the best free business checking accounts out there. NBKC also pays solid rates on business money market accounts and CDs, and you can open all business accounts online. However, it might not be a good fit if you need a business loan — these loans are only available to business owners in Kansas City, Missouri.

NBKC Business Banking: Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Business checking4.5Business CD3.75Business money market account4.25Trustworthiness5Total: 4.5

NBKC Business Banking Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Free checking and money market accounts

NBKC Business Checking Account – Minimum Deposit minimum opening deposit for checking and money market accounts

High CD rates on certain terms

Mostly online bank, so physical branch locations are only available in Kansas City, MissouriBusiness loans are only available to business owners in the Kansas City areaLow interest rates on shorter-term CDs

About NBKC Business Banking

NBKC Bank is an online bank with physical branches available in Kansas City, Missouri, that offers both personal and business banking. Business customers also have a variety of credit cards to choose from. You can get business loans, but you have to be in the Kansas City area to qualify for these.

Through NBKC, you have free access to over 37,000 free MoneyPass ATMs located throughout the US and Puerto Rico. NBKC also refunds up to $12 per month if you are charged by an out-of-network ATM.

General customer service support is available through phone, email, or online chat from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday to Friday. If you live near Kansas City, you can go to a physical location during these hours, too.

The NBKC mobile app has a 4.4 out of 5 rating from the Apple store and a 4.2 out of 5 rating from the Google Play store.

NBKC is FDIC-insured, which means that individuals accounts are protected for up to $250,000 and joint accounts are secured for up to $500,000.

Is NBKC Bank Trustworthy?

NBKC has not been involved in any recent public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau has also given NBKC an A+ rating. The Better Business Bureau provides ratings based on how effectively businesses deal with customer complaints.

A good BBB rating won’t necessarily mean that you will have a perfect experience with a banking institution, so make sure to also get alternative perspectives from other business owners to shape your overall opinion.

NBKC Business Banking FAQs

Is NBKC Bank legit?

Yes, NBKC is a legitimate, reputable bank with FDIC insurance. This means that even if NBKC Bank shuts down, your insured deposits are safe. The bank also has an A+ from the Better Business Bureau, which indicates that it deals well with customer complaints, is transparent about business practices, and advertises honestly.

Does NBKC integrate with QuickBooks?

Yes, you can link your NBKC accounts with Quicken and QuickBooks.

Can I open an NBKC Bank business account online?

Yes, you can apply for business banking online with NBKC. You do not have to live in Kansas City to qualify.

Does NBKC Bank offer small business loans?

Yes, NBKC offers SBA loans, real estate loans, lines of credit, and more for businesses. But unlike its other business and personal products, NBKC small business loans are limited to those in the Kansas City area.

NBKC Business Banking Reviews

NBKC Business Checking Account

The NBKC Business Checking Account is a strong option if you’re looking for an account that’s easy to manage. The account doesn’t require a minimum opening deposit. It also doesn’t charge monthly service fees, incoming domestic wire transfer fees, or overdraft fees, and there’s no limit on monthly transactions.

You’ll want to note that the account does charge a $5 outgoing wire transfer fee and a $45 incoming international wire transfer fee.

NBKC Business CD

An NBKC Business CD offers a competitive rate on certain term lengths — but if you’re searching for good rates on shorter terms, such as three or six months, you’ll want to look elsewhere.

NBKC Business Money Market Account

NBKC doesn’t offer a traditional business savings account. However, it does have the NBKC Money Market Account. This is a solid option if you are looking for a way to save but also want the added perk of easy accessibility — it comes with a Debit MasterCard. It’s also a good choice if you’re looking for a money market account that is both free and pays a decent interest rate.

How NBKC Business Banking Compares

NBKC Business Banking vs. Axos Business Banking

Both NBKC and Axos business banking have free checking accounts with unlimited free monthly transactions.

The Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account – Product Name Only is an excellent business account overall. It refunds all fees charged by out-of-network ATMs, while NBKC only reimburses $12 per month. It also pays a bonus of Axos Bank Basic Business Checking Account – Ongoing Bonus for qualifying business owners.

Axos Bank also offers business loans to people outside of the Kansas City area.

However, NBKC pays higher rates on its business money market account and most CD terms.

Axos Business Banking Review

NBKC Business Banking vs. BlueVine Business Checking

The BlueVine Business Checking Account – Product Name Only is a great option with no monthly fees, unlimited free monthly transactions, and you can earn BlueVine Business Checking Account – APY. So if you’re interested in a high-yield business checking account, BlueVine could be the way to go.

But as far as bank accounts go, BlueVine only offers a checking account. You may prefer NBKC if you want a money market account or CD. BlueVine does offer a business line of credit you can apply for online, though.

BlueVine Business Checking Review

Why You Should Trust Us: How We Reviewed NBKC Business Banking

To review NBKC Business Banking, we used our bank account methodology for checking and money market accounts, and our certificate of deposit methodology for CDs. We rate each account on a scale from 0 to 5.

We evaluate ethics, mobile apps, and customer service for every type of account. Other factors we consider depend on which type of account we’re reviewing. For example, we look at early withdrawal penalties for CDs, and whether you have easy access to money through a debit card or checks for money market accounts.

For business checking accounts, we consider many of the same factors we would for a personal checking account, such as minimum opening deposits and monthly fees. But we also look at things that are specific to business accounts, such as monthly transaction limits.

