Rude model Morgan Osman brags about being ‘Instagram famous plane lady’ at Louboutin store

A furious passenger who launched into a foul-mouthed rant against fellow passengers is a model who once claimed she was dating Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Morgan Osman, 35, laughed after opening up about his outburst at a Louboutin store in Miami, after cheekily boasting “I said what I said” on his Instagram Story.

The Instagram model and swimsuit designer was filmed collapsing with another passenger on board an American Airlines plane.

It’s not clear when the footage was taken or where Osman was going when she started shouting: “I’m Instagram famous, you fucking tramp.”

She laughed as she asked a designer store employee, “Did you see me struggling on the plane,” before talking about her $1,995 boots and $795 mules.

Osman, who appeared on Bad Girls Club in 2010, also posted on her Instagram Story saying: “Don’t act like you don’t know who I am. From the Bad Girls Club to the south of France with billboards all over Los Angeles. Come on then.’

Osman was slammed by viewers of the footage, saying the glamorous influencer was “entitled” and a “clown” for throwing a tantrum on the American Airlines flight.

On social media, she said: “I wasn’t kicked out, I asked to leave instead of it becoming violent. THANKS.’

Her friends appeared to make fun of the situation by lip-syncing to the audio on Instagram, with one tagging her and saying: “about my Morgan behavior in seat 36F, WITH my diamonds.”

Osman, who lives in Miami, was filmed in a 20-second clip taking her luggage out of the overhead compartment while shouting at another passenger.

Wearing a tight gray jumpsuit, she shouts, “Call me ab***h again,” as the passenger filming lets out a laugh.

“Call me ab****h again, I didn’t do anything wrong!” » she shouts, holding her suitcase and a purse at her side.

Echoing Tiffany Gomas’ saga that “this f**k ain’t real”, Osman is causing mayhem online.

Someone tells her to shut up, to which she responds, “No, shut up!” You shut up and bitch.’

The brunette turns to walk down the aisle before noticing the woman filming the interaction on her phone.

Furious, she turns to her and shouts: “Film me, I’m famous on Instagram, you bastard.”

She can be heard insulting other passengers as she stomps down the aisle out of sight, with several people laughing at the performance.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com, and it is unclear when the images were taken.

Osman’s only claim to fame is appearing in two episodes of Oxygen’s Bad Girls Club in 2010, where she was nicknamed “The Uber B****”.

Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between the latest “Airplane Wife” and Tiffany Gomas, with a woman tweeting screenshots of the two plane dramas side-by-side with the caption: ” Who did the best?

She then claimed that she was dating Britney’s now estranged husband, Asgari, in 2017, shortly after the couple got together.

Osman’s disjointed reaction on the plane is reminiscent of Tiffany Gomas’s viral plane crash on July 2, where she shouted “that motherfucking mother isn’t real” at another passenger as she left the plane.

The 38-year-old marketing executive could be seen saying loudly to a flight attendant near her seat on the Dallas-Orlando flight: “Stop the fucking plane, stop the fucking plane, stop the plane.” .’

Police reports show she previously accused a relative of stealing her AirPods, before yelling that the plane was unsafe and wouldn’t make it to its destination.

Social media users were quick to make the comparison between the two, with one woman tweeting screenshots of the two plane dramas side by side with the caption: “Who did it better?”