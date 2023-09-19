LAREDO, Texas (CBP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge this week seized more than two tons of marijuana in a single enforcement action.

“Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and this week they came up big, with a seizure of more than two tons of marijuana,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We have not seen as much marijuana lately compared to the harder narcotics but it underscores the ever changing nature of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis.”

The seizure occurred on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting home goods for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $9,904,204.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

The post Customs Officers Seize $9.9 Million In Marijuana At US-Mexico Border In Texas appeared first on Breaking911.