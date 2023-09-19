Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    News

    Customs Officers Seize $9.9 Million In Marijuana At US-Mexico Border In Texas

    By

    Sep 18, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Customs Officers Seize $9.9 Million In Marijuana At US-Mexico Border In Texas

    LAREDO, Texas (CBP) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge this week seized more than two tons of marijuana in a single enforcement action.

    “Our CBP officers continue to maintain strict vigilance in our cargo environment and this week they came up big, with a seizure of more than two tons of marijuana,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “We have not seen as much marijuana lately compared to the harder narcotics but it underscores the ever changing nature of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis.”

    The seizure occurred on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the World Trade Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 2023 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting home goods for secondary inspection. Following a thorough examination that included use of a non-intrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana within the trailer. The narcotics had a street value of $9,904,204.

    CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

    The post Customs Officers Seize $9.9 Million In Marijuana At US-Mexico Border In Texas appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy