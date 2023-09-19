Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on Monday that there are “credible allegations” connecting the government of India to the assassination of a Canadian citizen and prominent Sikh leader.

“Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” Trudeau said.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar held a prominent role within the Sikh community in British Columbia. According to local law enforcement, he was fatally shot in June by two masked gunmen while in his truck outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, BC. This event shocked and angered Canada’s sizable Sikh community, which now numbers in the hundreds of thousands.

India had previously identified Nijjar as a terrorist threat and associated him with a Sikh separatist movement.

“Canada has declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government. Last week, at the G20, I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi in no uncertain terms. any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau added.

Justin Trudeau says Canada is investigating allegations that “agents of the government of India” were behind the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a prominent Sikh leader in British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/x7gEL3bacz

— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 18, 2023

As of now, Canadian law enforcement has not made any arrests related to Nijjar’s murder.

The post Trudeau Says India May Be Linked To Assassination of Sikh Leader In Canada appeared first on Breaking911.