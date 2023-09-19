The real founder of the “Sound of Freedom” charity, Tim Ballard, played by Jim Caviezel in the film, resigned from Operation Underground Railroad after being accused of sexual misconduct by seven women

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The anti-slavery campaigner whose story was made into the surprise hit film Sound of Freedom has been accused of sexual misconduct while on charity missions by at least seven women.

Tim Ballard, a Utah-born former CIA agent who founded the nonprofit Operation Underground Railroad in 2013, is accused of pressuring women during child rescue missions.

Ballard pushed women into sharing a bed with him or taking a shower together, telling them it was a necessary tactic to convince traffickers they were husband and wife.

Sources said Vice News that Ballard, who resigned from OUR in June, sent at least one woman a photo of himself in his underwear, covered in fake tattoos.

The married father of nine allegedly asked another woman “how far she was willing to go” to save his children.

Ballard, who plans to run for Senate to replace the retiring Mitt Romney, told a rally in Boston over the weekend: “That’s not true, nothing you hear is right.”

Ballard has been approached by DailyMail.com for comment.

In the film of his work, Ballard is played by Jim Caviezel, the staunchly Catholic star of Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ,” known for promoting QAnon conspiracy theories.

His wife Katherine is played by Mira Sorvino.

Ballard is shown working to save young girls from a Colombian sex trafficking ring, in a plot loosely based on his own exploits – but which Ballard freely admits was embellished.

Sound of Freedom was shunned by major studios and released independently, becoming one of the most successful independent films in history.

Ballard told Sean Spicer on “The Sean Spicer Show” this week in video first obtained by DailyMail.com that he was asked “several weeks ago” to consider running for the seat by “some very influential people.

Romney, 76, sent shockwaves through Congress by announcing Thursday to the surprise that he would not seek a second term.

He also took parting shots at the disarray within the Republican Party and said Biden and Trump, like him, were too old to hold office.

“At the end of another term, I would be around 80 years old,” he said. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders”

When Ballard was approached about running for the seat even before Romney publicly announced his departure from the Senate, he said, “I was thinking about it very seriously.”

And now that Romney has announced he will step down, Ballard said it’s “easier” for himself to potentially mount a run for the seat.

Former DHS agent Tim Ballard – who inspired the film Sound of Freedom – says Biden admin’s policies are responsible for child trafficking

He said he would enter the race after prayerfully considering the position and whether his wife Katherine supported the decision.

The former agent currently lives in Utah with his wife and nine children, two of whom were adopted from Haiti.

He said that based on his work, there must be “something not being done at the federal level” and that momentum continues to build for his possible Senate run.

“I get phone calls all the time,” he said.

Ballard said the film’s success prevented him from working as an operator again, because his face is now recognized by bootleggers and bad actors. So becoming a senator could be a good next step.

The ex-agent who inspired the famous film Sound of Freedom has become a leading voice in anti-trafficking efforts around the world.

On July 4, Sound of Freedom grossed $14 million, while the latest Indiana Jones movie only grossed $11.5 million, according to the Post Millennial. It is now the number one film in Latin America.

As for the continued success of the Sound of Freedom film, Ballard told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview this week that he’s still “shocked” by it.

But he’s grateful for the success because he’s now gaining audiences from Latin American leaders who are helping to enact change.

“And it’s forcing a conversation that I think the American people wanted to have, but didn’t know where to start,” he added.

Ballard said the film was not intended to “make a statement on border policy” but was released just when it was needed most.

Ballard was on Capitol Hill this week to meet with lawmakers and testify on child sex trafficking.

He told DailyMail.com in an exclusive interview ahead of his testimony before the House that Biden’s open border policy perpetuates human trafficking in the United States and abroad.

The Biden administration has lost track of more than 85,000 unaccompanied minors who crossed the U.S. border in recent years, he said.

Children are becoming “easy prey for traffickers,” creating an “alarming situation” that he says is being largely ignored by the Biden administration.

Republicans are moving toward a “potential” impeachment of DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as they expose the horrific human impact of the crisis at the southern border, including rampant sex trafficking and fentanyl poisonings.